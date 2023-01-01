1 thousand Macanese patacas to Samoan talas

Convert MOP to WST at the real exchange rate

1,000 mop
335.61 wst

1.00000 MOP = 0.33561 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macanese patacas to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macanese patacas

MOP to AED

MOP to USD

MOP to NGN

MOP to INR

MOP to GBP

MOP to CNY

MOP to CAD

MOP to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Samoan Tala
1 MOP0.33561 WST
5 MOP1.67807 WST
10 MOP3.35614 WST
20 MOP6.71228 WST
50 MOP16.78070 WST
100 MOP33.56140 WST
250 MOP83.90350 WST
500 MOP167.80700 WST
1000 MOP335.61400 WST
2000 MOP671.22800 WST
5000 MOP1678.07000 WST
10000 MOP3356.14000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Macanese Pataca
1 WST2.97961 MOP
5 WST14.89805 MOP
10 WST29.79610 MOP
20 WST59.59220 MOP
50 WST148.98050 MOP
100 WST297.96100 MOP
250 WST744.90250 MOP
500 WST1489.80500 MOP
1000 WST2979.61000 MOP
2000 WST5959.22000 MOP
5000 WST14898.05000 MOP
10000 WST29796.10000 MOP