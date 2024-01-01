Macanese patacas to Egyptian pounds today

1,000 mop
5,821.09 egp

1.000 MOP = 5.821 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:49
Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Egyptian Pound
1 MOP5.82109 EGP
5 MOP29.10545 EGP
10 MOP58.21090 EGP
20 MOP116.42180 EGP
50 MOP291.05450 EGP
100 MOP582.10900 EGP
250 MOP1,455.27250 EGP
500 MOP2,910.54500 EGP
1000 MOP5,821.09000 EGP
2000 MOP11,642.18000 EGP
5000 MOP29,105.45000 EGP
10000 MOP58,210.90000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Macanese Pataca
1 EGP0.17179 MOP
5 EGP0.85895 MOP
10 EGP1.71789 MOP
20 EGP3.43578 MOP
50 EGP8.58945 MOP
100 EGP17.17890 MOP
250 EGP42.94725 MOP
500 EGP85.89450 MOP
1000 EGP171.78900 MOP
2000 EGP343.57800 MOP
5000 EGP858.94500 MOP
10000 EGP1,717.89000 MOP