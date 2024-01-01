Macanese patacas to Egyptian pounds today

Convert MOP to EGP at the real exchange rate

MOP$1.000 MOP = E£6.202 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:24
MOP to EGP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

EGP
1 MOP to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.20226.2022
Low6.08316.0210
Average6.13056.0771
Change1.93%2.11%
1 MOP to EGP stats

The performance of MOP to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.2022 and a 30 day low of 6.0831. This means the 30 day average was 6.1305. The change for MOP to EGP was 1.93.

The performance of MOP to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.2022 and a 90 day low of 6.0210. This means the 90 day average was 6.0771. The change for MOP to EGP was 2.11.

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Egyptian Pound
1 MOP6.20221 EGP
5 MOP31.01105 EGP
10 MOP62.02210 EGP
20 MOP124.04420 EGP
50 MOP310.11050 EGP
100 MOP620.22100 EGP
250 MOP1,550.55250 EGP
500 MOP3,101.10500 EGP
1000 MOP6,202.21000 EGP
2000 MOP12,404.42000 EGP
5000 MOP31,011.05000 EGP
10000 MOP62,022.10000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Macanese Pataca
1 EGP0.16123 MOP
5 EGP0.80616 MOP
10 EGP1.61233 MOP
20 EGP3.22466 MOP
50 EGP8.06165 MOP
100 EGP16.12330 MOP
250 EGP40.30825 MOP
500 EGP80.61650 MOP
1000 EGP161.23300 MOP
2000 EGP322.46600 MOP
5000 EGP806.16500 MOP
10000 EGP1,612.33000 MOP