2000 Egyptian pounds to Macanese patacas

Convert EGP to MOP at the real exchange rate

2,000 egp
520.13 mop

1.00000 EGP = 0.26006 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:17
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.870351.0905590.85431.494271.662680.9638518.7275
1 GBP1.1489611.25295104.3841.716791.910281.1074321.5163
1 USD0.9170.798116183.31051.37021.524620.8838517.1725
1 INR0.01100660.009580020.012003310.01644690.01830050.01060910.206126

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pounds

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Macanese Pataca
1 EGP0.26006 MOP
5 EGP1.30032 MOP
10 EGP2.60065 MOP
20 EGP5.20130 MOP
50 EGP13.00325 MOP
100 EGP26.00650 MOP
250 EGP65.01625 MOP
500 EGP130.03250 MOP
1000 EGP260.06500 MOP
2000 EGP520.13000 MOP
5000 EGP1300.32500 MOP
10000 EGP2600.65000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Egyptian Pound
1 MOP3.84520 EGP
5 MOP19.22600 EGP
10 MOP38.45200 EGP
20 MOP76.90400 EGP
50 MOP192.26000 EGP
100 MOP384.52000 EGP
250 MOP961.30000 EGP
500 MOP1922.60000 EGP
1000 MOP3845.20000 EGP
2000 MOP7690.40000 EGP
5000 MOP19226.00000 EGP
10000 MOP38452.00000 EGP