1 thousand Macanese patacas to Egyptian pounds

Convert MOP to EGP at the real exchange rate

1000 mop
3837.08 egp

1.00000 MOP = 3.83708 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macanese patacas to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macanese patacas

MOP to AED

MOP to USD

MOP to NGN

MOP to INR

MOP to GBP

MOP to CNY

MOP to CAD

MOP to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Egyptian Pound
1 MOP3.83708 EGP
5 MOP19.18540 EGP
10 MOP38.37080 EGP
20 MOP76.74160 EGP
50 MOP191.85400 EGP
100 MOP383.70800 EGP
250 MOP959.27000 EGP
500 MOP1918.54000 EGP
1000 MOP3837.08000 EGP
2000 MOP7674.16000 EGP
5000 MOP19185.40000 EGP
10000 MOP38370.80000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Macanese Pataca
1 EGP0.26061 MOP
5 EGP1.30307 MOP
10 EGP2.60615 MOP
20 EGP5.21230 MOP
50 EGP13.03075 MOP
100 EGP26.06150 MOP
250 EGP65.15375 MOP
500 EGP130.30750 MOP
1000 EGP260.61500 MOP
2000 EGP521.23000 MOP
5000 EGP1303.07500 MOP
10000 EGP2606.15000 MOP