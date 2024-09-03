Macanese pataca to Egyptian pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macanese pataca to Egyptian pounds is currently 6.038 today, reflecting a -0.119% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macanese pataca has remained relatively stable, with a -0.370% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macanese pataca to Egyptian pounds has fluctuated between a high of 6.066 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 6.037 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a -0.128% decrease in value.