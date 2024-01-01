Macanese patacas to New Taiwan dollars today

Convert MOP to TWD at the real exchange rate

1,000 mop
3,946.46 twd

1.000 MOP = 3.946 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:57
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / New Taiwan Dollar
1 MOP3.94646 TWD
5 MOP19.73230 TWD
10 MOP39.46460 TWD
20 MOP78.92920 TWD
50 MOP197.32300 TWD
100 MOP394.64600 TWD
250 MOP986.61500 TWD
500 MOP1,973.23000 TWD
1000 MOP3,946.46000 TWD
2000 MOP7,892.92000 TWD
5000 MOP19,732.30000 TWD
10000 MOP39,464.60000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Macanese Pataca
1 TWD0.25339 MOP
5 TWD1.26696 MOP
10 TWD2.53392 MOP
20 TWD5.06784 MOP
50 TWD12.66960 MOP
100 TWD25.33920 MOP
250 TWD63.34800 MOP
500 TWD126.69600 MOP
1000 TWD253.39200 MOP
2000 TWD506.78400 MOP
5000 TWD1,266.96000 MOP
10000 TWD2,533.92000 MOP