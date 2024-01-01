Macanese patacas to New Taiwan dollars today

Convert MOP to TWD at the real exchange rate

MOP$1.000 MOP = NT$4.064 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:41
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MOP to TWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

TWD
1 MOP to TWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.06364.0636
Low3.98523.9465
Average4.01964.0004
Change1.47%2.08%
View full history

1 MOP to TWD stats

The performance of MOP to TWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.0636 and a 30 day low of 3.9852. This means the 30 day average was 4.0196. The change for MOP to TWD was 1.47.

The performance of MOP to TWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.0636 and a 90 day low of 3.9465. This means the 90 day average was 4.0004. The change for MOP to TWD was 2.08.

Track market ratesView MOP to TWD chart

Top currencies

 AEDUSDNGNINRGBPCNYCADEUR
1 AED10.272468.36522.9840.2151.9720.380.258
1 USD3.67311,720.2884.420.797.2421.3970.948
1 NGN0.0020.00110.04900.0040.0010.001
1 INR0.0440.01220.37810.0090.0860.0170.011

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macanese patacas to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macanese pataca

MOP to AED

MOP to USD

MOP to NGN

MOP to INR

MOP to GBP

MOP to CNY

MOP to CAD

MOP to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / New Taiwan Dollar
1 MOP4.06360 TWD
5 MOP20.31800 TWD
10 MOP40.63600 TWD
20 MOP81.27200 TWD
50 MOP203.18000 TWD
100 MOP406.36000 TWD
250 MOP1,015.90000 TWD
500 MOP2,031.80000 TWD
1000 MOP4,063.60000 TWD
2000 MOP8,127.20000 TWD
5000 MOP20,318.00000 TWD
10000 MOP40,636.00000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Macanese Pataca
1 TWD0.24609 MOP
5 TWD1.23044 MOP
10 TWD2.46087 MOP
20 TWD4.92174 MOP
50 TWD12.30435 MOP
100 TWD24.60870 MOP
250 TWD61.52175 MOP
500 TWD123.04350 MOP
1000 TWD246.08700 MOP
2000 TWD492.17400 MOP
5000 TWD1,230.43500 MOP
10000 TWD2,460.87000 MOP