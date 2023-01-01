5000 New Taiwan dollars to Macanese patacas

Convert TWD to MOP at the real exchange rate

5000 twd
1250 mop

1.00000 TWD = 0.25000 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:41 UTC
TWD to MOP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TWD → 0 MOP
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865451.0522587.56041.443321.651370.9617518.8857
1GBP1.1554711.2158101.171.667651.908041.1112721.8211
1USD0.950350.822504183.21251.371651.569370.91417.9479
1INR0.01142070.009884380.012017410.01648370.01885970.01098390.215688

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Macanese Pataca
1 TWD0.25000 MOP
5 TWD1.25000 MOP
10 TWD2.50000 MOP
20 TWD5.00000 MOP
50 TWD12.50000 MOP
100 TWD25.00000 MOP
250 TWD62.50000 MOP
500 TWD125.00000 MOP
1000 TWD250.00000 MOP
2000 TWD500.00000 MOP
5000 TWD1250.00000 MOP
10000 TWD2500.00000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / New Taiwan Dollar
1 MOP4.00000 TWD
5 MOP20.00000 TWD
10 MOP40.00000 TWD
20 MOP80.00000 TWD
50 MOP200.00000 TWD
100 MOP400.00000 TWD
250 MOP1000.00000 TWD
500 MOP2000.00000 TWD
1000 MOP4000.00000 TWD
2000 MOP8000.00000 TWD
5000 MOP20000.00000 TWD
10000 MOP40000.00000 TWD