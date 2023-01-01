50 Macanese patacas to New Taiwan dollars

Convert MOP to TWD at the real exchange rate

50 mop
200.28 twd

1.00000 MOP = 4.00558 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:58 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

MOP to TWD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MOP → 0 TWD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866751.046587.10751.43481.660850.963718.8774
1GBP1.1537411.2074100.51.655411.91621.1118521.7798
1USD0.955550.828226183.2371.371051.587050.920918.0386
1INR0.01148010.009950210.012013910.01647160.01906660.01106360.216714

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macanese patacas to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macanese patacas

MOP to AED

MOP to USD

MOP to NGN

MOP to INR

MOP to GBP

MOP to CNY

MOP to CAD

MOP to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / New Taiwan Dollar
1 MOP4.00558 TWD
5 MOP20.02790 TWD
10 MOP40.05580 TWD
20 MOP80.11160 TWD
50 MOP200.27900 TWD
100 MOP400.55800 TWD
250 MOP1001.39500 TWD
500 MOP2002.79000 TWD
1000 MOP4005.58000 TWD
2000 MOP8011.16000 TWD
5000 MOP20027.90000 TWD
10000 MOP40055.80000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Macanese Pataca
1 TWD0.24965 MOP
5 TWD1.24826 MOP
10 TWD2.49652 MOP
20 TWD4.99304 MOP
50 TWD12.48260 MOP
100 TWD24.96520 MOP
250 TWD62.41300 MOP
500 TWD124.82600 MOP
1000 TWD249.65200 MOP
2000 TWD499.30400 MOP
5000 TWD1248.26000 MOP
10000 TWD2496.52000 MOP