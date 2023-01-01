10 thousand New Taiwan dollars to Macanese patacas

Convert TWD to MOP at the real exchange rate

10000 twd
2499.92 mop

1.00000 TWD = 0.24999 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:41 UTC
TWD to MOP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TWD → 0 MOP
Mid market rate

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Macanese Pataca
1 TWD0.24999 MOP
5 TWD1.24996 MOP
10 TWD2.49992 MOP
20 TWD4.99984 MOP
50 TWD12.49960 MOP
100 TWD24.99920 MOP
250 TWD62.49800 MOP
500 TWD124.99600 MOP
1000 TWD249.99200 MOP
2000 TWD499.98400 MOP
5000 TWD1249.96000 MOP
10000 TWD2499.92000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / New Taiwan Dollar
1 MOP4.00012 TWD
5 MOP20.00060 TWD
10 MOP40.00120 TWD
20 MOP80.00240 TWD
50 MOP200.00600 TWD
100 MOP400.01200 TWD
250 MOP1000.03000 TWD
500 MOP2000.06000 TWD
1000 MOP4000.12000 TWD
2000 MOP8000.24000 TWD
5000 MOP20000.60000 TWD
10000 MOP40001.20000 TWD