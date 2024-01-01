Macanese patacas to Armenian drams today

1,000 mop
49,295.10 amd

1.000 MOP = 49.30 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:45
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Armenian Dram
1 MOP49.29510 AMD
5 MOP246.47550 AMD
10 MOP492.95100 AMD
20 MOP985.90200 AMD
50 MOP2,464.75500 AMD
100 MOP4,929.51000 AMD
250 MOP12,323.77500 AMD
500 MOP24,647.55000 AMD
1000 MOP49,295.10000 AMD
2000 MOP98,590.20000 AMD
5000 MOP246,475.50000 AMD
10000 MOP492,951.00000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Macanese Pataca
1 AMD0.02029 MOP
5 AMD0.10143 MOP
10 AMD0.20286 MOP
20 AMD0.40572 MOP
50 AMD1.01430 MOP
100 AMD2.02860 MOP
250 AMD5.07150 MOP
500 AMD10.14300 MOP
1000 AMD20.28600 MOP
2000 AMD40.57200 MOP
5000 AMD101.43000 MOP
10000 AMD202.86000 MOP