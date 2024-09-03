Macanese pataca to Armenian drams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macanese pataca to Armenian drams is currently 48.238 today, reflecting a 0.037% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macanese pataca has remained relatively stable, with a 0.176% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macanese pataca to Armenian drams has fluctuated between a high of 48.475 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 48.153 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.365% decrease in value.