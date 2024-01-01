Macanese patacas to Armenian drams today

Convert MOP to AMD at the real exchange rate

MOP$1.000 MOP = ֏48.52 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:17
MOP to AMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

AMD
1 MOP to AMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High48.551748.5517
Low48.211448.0730
Average48.369648.3348
Change0.21%0.51%
1 MOP to AMD stats

The performance of MOP to AMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 48.5517 and a 30 day low of 48.2114. This means the 30 day average was 48.3696. The change for MOP to AMD was 0.21.

The performance of MOP to AMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 48.5517 and a 90 day low of 48.0730. This means the 90 day average was 48.3348. The change for MOP to AMD was 0.51.

Top currencies

 AEDUSDNGNINRGBPCNYCADEUR
1 AED10.272468.36522.9810.2151.9720.380.258
1 USD3.67311,720.2884.4070.797.2421.3970.948
1 NGN0.0020.00110.04900.0040.0010.001
1 INR0.0440.01220.38110.0090.0860.0170.011

How to convert Macanese patacas to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Armenian Dram
1 MOP48.52230 AMD
5 MOP242.61150 AMD
10 MOP485.22300 AMD
20 MOP970.44600 AMD
50 MOP2,426.11500 AMD
100 MOP4,852.23000 AMD
250 MOP12,130.57500 AMD
500 MOP24,261.15000 AMD
1000 MOP48,522.30000 AMD
2000 MOP97,044.60000 AMD
5000 MOP242,611.50000 AMD
10000 MOP485,223.00000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Macanese Pataca
1 AMD0.02061 MOP
5 AMD0.10305 MOP
10 AMD0.20609 MOP
20 AMD0.41218 MOP
50 AMD1.03046 MOP
100 AMD2.06091 MOP
250 AMD5.15228 MOP
500 AMD10.30455 MOP
1000 AMD20.60910 MOP
2000 AMD41.21820 MOP
5000 AMD103.04550 MOP
10000 AMD206.09100 MOP