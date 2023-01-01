100 Armenian drams to Macanese patacas

Convert AMD to MOP at the real exchange rate

100 amd
2.07 mop

1.00000 AMD = 0.02067 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:32 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

AMD to MOP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AMD → 0 MOP
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86591.053387.59041.433911.647450.964218.437
1GBP1.1548711.21645101.1581.656011.902641.1135221.2927
1USD0.94940.822064183.15811.361351.564090.915417.504
1INR0.01141680.009885560.012025310.01637060.01880860.01100790.210491

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian drams

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Macanese Pataca
1 AMD0.02067 MOP
5 AMD0.10337 MOP
10 AMD0.20673 MOP
20 AMD0.41347 MOP
50 AMD1.03367 MOP
100 AMD2.06734 MOP
250 AMD5.16835 MOP
500 AMD10.33670 MOP
1000 AMD20.67340 MOP
2000 AMD41.34680 MOP
5000 AMD103.36700 MOP
10000 AMD206.73400 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Armenian Dram
1 MOP48.37130 AMD
5 MOP241.85650 AMD
10 MOP483.71300 AMD
20 MOP967.42600 AMD
50 MOP2418.56500 AMD
100 MOP4837.13000 AMD
250 MOP12092.82500 AMD
500 MOP24185.65000 AMD
1000 MOP48371.30000 AMD
2000 MOP96742.60000 AMD
5000 MOP241856.50000 AMD
10000 MOP483713.00000 AMD