Macanese patacas to Swiss francs today

Convert MOP to CHF at the real exchange rate

1,000 mop
109.76 chf

1.000 MOP = 0.1098 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:47
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 AEDUSDNGNINRGBPCNYCADEUR
1 AED10.272410.48322.610.2131.960.3670.249
1 USD3.67311,507.5483.0380.7817.1971.3470.915
1 NGN0.0020.00110.0550.0010.0050.0010.001
1 INR0.0440.01218.15510.0090.0870.0160.011

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macanese patacas to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macanese pataca

MOP to AED

MOP to USD

MOP to NGN

MOP to INR

MOP to GBP

MOP to CNY

MOP to CAD

MOP to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Swiss Franc
1 MOP0.10976 CHF
5 MOP0.54882 CHF
10 MOP1.09764 CHF
20 MOP2.19528 CHF
50 MOP5.48820 CHF
100 MOP10.97640 CHF
250 MOP27.44100 CHF
500 MOP54.88200 CHF
1000 MOP109.76400 CHF
2000 MOP219.52800 CHF
5000 MOP548.82000 CHF
10000 MOP1,097.64000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Macanese Pataca
1 CHF9.11049 MOP
5 CHF45.55245 MOP
10 CHF91.10490 MOP
20 CHF182.20980 MOP
50 CHF455.52450 MOP
100 CHF911.04900 MOP
250 CHF2,277.62250 MOP
500 CHF4,555.24500 MOP
1000 CHF9,110.49000 MOP
2000 CHF18,220.98000 MOP
5000 CHF45,552.45000 MOP
10000 CHF91,104.90000 MOP