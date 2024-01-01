Macanese patacas to Swiss francs today

Convert MOP to CHF at the real exchange rate

MOP$1.000 MOP = SFr.0.1102 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:22
MOP to CHF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

CHF
1 MOP to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.11110.1111
Low0.10770.1048
Average0.10910.1072
Change1.88%4.35%
1 MOP to CHF stats

The performance of MOP to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1111 and a 30 day low of 0.1077. This means the 30 day average was 0.1091. The change for MOP to CHF was 1.88.

The performance of MOP to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1111 and a 90 day low of 0.1048. This means the 90 day average was 0.1072. The change for MOP to CHF was 4.35.

How to convert Macanese patacas to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Swiss Franc
1 MOP0.11017 CHF
5 MOP0.55084 CHF
10 MOP1.10167 CHF
20 MOP2.20334 CHF
50 MOP5.50835 CHF
100 MOP11.01670 CHF
250 MOP27.54175 CHF
500 MOP55.08350 CHF
1000 MOP110.16700 CHF
2000 MOP220.33400 CHF
5000 MOP550.83500 CHF
10000 MOP1,101.67000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Macanese Pataca
1 CHF9.07717 MOP
5 CHF45.38585 MOP
10 CHF90.77170 MOP
20 CHF181.54340 MOP
50 CHF453.85850 MOP
100 CHF907.71700 MOP
250 CHF2,269.29250 MOP
500 CHF4,538.58500 MOP
1000 CHF9,077.17000 MOP
2000 CHF18,154.34000 MOP
5000 CHF45,385.85000 MOP
10000 CHF90,771.70000 MOP