100 Swiss francs to Macanese patacas

Convert CHF to MOP at the real exchange rate

100 chf
881.13 mop

1.00000 CHF = 8.81127 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 2:13 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

CHF to MOP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 CHF → 0 MOP
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86681.056887.75141.435131.645210.968118.3953
1GBP1.1536711.21915101.2321.655611.897951.1168721.2213
1USD0.946250.820244183.0351.3581.556780.916117.4066
1INR0.01139580.009878290.012043110.01635450.01874850.01103270.20963

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss francs

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Macanese Pataca
1 CHF8.81127 MOP
5 CHF44.05635 MOP
10 CHF88.11270 MOP
20 CHF176.22540 MOP
50 CHF440.56350 MOP
100 CHF881.12700 MOP
250 CHF2202.81750 MOP
500 CHF4405.63500 MOP
1000 CHF8811.27000 MOP
2000 CHF17622.54000 MOP
5000 CHF44056.35000 MOP
10000 CHF88112.70000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Swiss Franc
1 MOP0.11349 CHF
5 MOP0.56745 CHF
10 MOP1.13491 CHF
20 MOP2.26982 CHF
50 MOP5.67455 CHF
100 MOP11.34910 CHF
250 MOP28.37275 CHF
500 MOP56.74550 CHF
1000 MOP113.49100 CHF
2000 MOP226.98200 CHF
5000 MOP567.45500 CHF
10000 MOP1134.91000 CHF