1,000 mop
839.30 ttd

1.000 MOP = 0.8393 TTD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:57
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 MOP0.83930 TTD
5 MOP4.19651 TTD
10 MOP8.39301 TTD
20 MOP16.78602 TTD
50 MOP41.96505 TTD
100 MOP83.93010 TTD
250 MOP209.82525 TTD
500 MOP419.65050 TTD
1000 MOP839.30100 TTD
2000 MOP1,678.60200 TTD
5000 MOP4,196.50500 TTD
10000 MOP8,393.01000 TTD
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Macanese Pataca
1 TTD1.19147 MOP
5 TTD5.95735 MOP
10 TTD11.91470 MOP
20 TTD23.82940 MOP
50 TTD59.57350 MOP
100 TTD119.14700 MOP
250 TTD297.86750 MOP
500 TTD595.73500 MOP
1000 TTD1,191.47000 MOP
2000 TTD2,382.94000 MOP
5000 TTD5,957.35000 MOP
10000 TTD11,914.70000 MOP