Macanese pataca to Trinidad and Tobago dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macanese pataca to Trinidad and Tobago dollars is currently 0.841 today, reflecting a -0.101% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macanese pataca has remained relatively stable, with a -0.144% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macanese pataca to Trinidad and Tobago dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.844 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 0.839 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -0.340% decrease in value.