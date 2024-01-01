Macanese patacas to Trinidad and Tobago dollars today

Convert MOP to TTD at the real exchange rate

MOP$1.000 MOP = TT$0.8443 TTD

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:41
MOP to TTD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

TTD
1 MOP to TTDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.84720.8475
Low0.84250.8396
Average0.84520.8444
Change-0.29%0.08%
1 MOP to TTD stats

The performance of MOP to TTD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8472 and a 30 day low of 0.8425. This means the 30 day average was 0.8452. The change for MOP to TTD was -0.29.

The performance of MOP to TTD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8475 and a 90 day low of 0.8396. This means the 90 day average was 0.8444. The change for MOP to TTD was 0.08.

How to convert Macanese patacas to Trinidad and Tobago dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TTD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to TTD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 MOP0.84426 TTD
5 MOP4.22131 TTD
10 MOP8.44261 TTD
20 MOP16.88522 TTD
50 MOP42.21305 TTD
100 MOP84.42610 TTD
250 MOP211.06525 TTD
500 MOP422.13050 TTD
1000 MOP844.26100 TTD
2000 MOP1,688.52200 TTD
5000 MOP4,221.30500 TTD
10000 MOP8,442.61000 TTD
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Macanese Pataca
1 TTD1.18447 MOP
5 TTD5.92235 MOP
10 TTD11.84470 MOP
20 TTD23.68940 MOP
50 TTD59.22350 MOP
100 TTD118.44700 MOP
250 TTD296.11750 MOP
500 TTD592.23500 MOP
1000 TTD1,184.47000 MOP
2000 TTD2,368.94000 MOP
5000 TTD5,922.35000 MOP
10000 TTD11,844.70000 MOP