1 Trinidad and Tobago dollar to Macanese patacas

Convert TTD to MOP at the real exchange rate

1 ttd
1.19 mop

1.00000 TTD = 1.19132 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 1:41 UTC
TTD to MOP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TTD → 0 MOP
Mid market rate

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TTD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TTD to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Macanese Pataca
1 TTD1.19132 MOP
5 TTD5.95660 MOP
10 TTD11.91320 MOP
20 TTD23.82640 MOP
50 TTD59.56600 MOP
100 TTD119.13200 MOP
250 TTD297.83000 MOP
500 TTD595.66000 MOP
1000 TTD1191.32000 MOP
2000 TTD2382.64000 MOP
5000 TTD5956.60000 MOP
10000 TTD11913.20000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 MOP0.83941 TTD
5 MOP4.19703 TTD
10 MOP8.39407 TTD
20 MOP16.78814 TTD
50 MOP41.97035 TTD
100 MOP83.94070 TTD
250 MOP209.85175 TTD
500 MOP419.70350 TTD
1000 MOP839.40700 TTD
2000 MOP1678.81400 TTD
5000 MOP4197.03500 TTD
10000 MOP8394.07000 TTD