Macanese patacas to Malaysian ringgits today

Convert MOP to MYR at the real exchange rate

1,000 mop
583.89 myr

1.000 MOP = 0.5839 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:53
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.09490.8241.4731.6530.96718.241
1 GBP1.1711.28106.271.7241.9341.13121.343
1 USD0.9140.781183.0431.3471.5110.88416.678
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macanese patacas to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macanese pataca

MOP to AED

MOP to USD

MOP to NGN

MOP to INR

MOP to GBP

MOP to CNY

MOP to CAD

MOP to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Malaysian Ringgit
1 MOP0.58389 MYR
5 MOP2.91944 MYR
10 MOP5.83887 MYR
20 MOP11.67774 MYR
50 MOP29.19435 MYR
100 MOP58.38870 MYR
250 MOP145.97175 MYR
500 MOP291.94350 MYR
1000 MOP583.88700 MYR
2000 MOP1,167.77400 MYR
5000 MOP2,919.43500 MYR
10000 MOP5,838.87000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Macanese Pataca
1 MYR1.71266 MOP
5 MYR8.56330 MOP
10 MYR17.12660 MOP
20 MYR34.25320 MOP
50 MYR85.63300 MOP
100 MYR171.26600 MOP
250 MYR428.16500 MOP
500 MYR856.33000 MOP
1000 MYR1,712.66000 MOP
2000 MYR3,425.32000 MOP
5000 MYR8,563.30000 MOP
10000 MYR17,126.60000 MOP