Macanese pataca to Malaysian ringgits exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macanese pataca to Malaysian ringgits is currently 0.544 today, reflecting a 0.260% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macanese pataca has remained relatively stable, with a 0.522% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macanese pataca to Malaysian ringgits has fluctuated between a high of 0.545 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.537 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a 0.426% increase in value.