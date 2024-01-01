Macanese patacas to Malaysian ringgits today

Convert MOP to MYR at the real exchange rate

MOP$1.000 MOP = RM0.5573 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:33
MOP to MYR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MYR
1 MOP to MYRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.55960.5596
Low0.54080.5150
Average0.54940.5387
Change3.06%2.31%
1 MOP to MYR stats

The performance of MOP to MYR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5596 and a 30 day low of 0.5408. This means the 30 day average was 0.5494. The change for MOP to MYR was 3.06.

The performance of MOP to MYR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5596 and a 90 day low of 0.5150. This means the 90 day average was 0.5387. The change for MOP to MYR was 2.31.

How to convert Macanese patacas to Malaysian ringgits

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Malaysian Ringgit
1 MOP0.55734 MYR
5 MOP2.78670 MYR
10 MOP5.57340 MYR
20 MOP11.14680 MYR
50 MOP27.86700 MYR
100 MOP55.73400 MYR
250 MOP139.33500 MYR
500 MOP278.67000 MYR
1000 MOP557.34000 MYR
2000 MOP1,114.68000 MYR
5000 MOP2,786.70000 MYR
10000 MOP5,573.40000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Macanese Pataca
1 MYR1.79424 MOP
5 MYR8.97120 MOP
10 MYR17.94240 MOP
20 MYR35.88480 MOP
50 MYR89.71200 MOP
100 MYR179.42400 MOP
250 MYR448.56000 MOP
500 MYR897.12000 MOP
1000 MYR1,794.24000 MOP
2000 MYR3,588.48000 MOP
5000 MYR8,971.20000 MOP
10000 MYR17,942.40000 MOP