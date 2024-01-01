Macanese patacas to Saint Helena pounds today

Convert MOP to SHP at the real exchange rate

1,000 mop
97.02 shp

1.000 MOP = 0.09702 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:56
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macanese patacas to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Saint Helena Pound
1 MOP0.09702 SHP
5 MOP0.48511 SHP
10 MOP0.97022 SHP
20 MOP1.94044 SHP
50 MOP4.85110 SHP
100 MOP9.70219 SHP
250 MOP24.25547 SHP
500 MOP48.51095 SHP
1000 MOP97.02190 SHP
2000 MOP194.04380 SHP
5000 MOP485.10950 SHP
10000 MOP970.21900 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Macanese Pataca
1 SHP10.30690 MOP
5 SHP51.53450 MOP
10 SHP103.06900 MOP
20 SHP206.13800 MOP
50 SHP515.34500 MOP
100 SHP1,030.69000 MOP
250 SHP2,576.72500 MOP
500 SHP5,153.45000 MOP
1000 SHP10,306.90000 MOP
2000 SHP20,613.80000 MOP
5000 SHP51,534.50000 MOP
10000 SHP103,069.00000 MOP