Macanese patacas to Saint Helena pounds today

Convert MOP to SHP at the real exchange rate

MOP$1.000 MOP = £0.09855 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:38
MOP to SHP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

SHP
1 MOP to SHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09880.0988
Low0.09580.0929
Average0.09710.0955
Change2.39%4.57%
1 MOP to SHP stats

The performance of MOP to SHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0988 and a 30 day low of 0.0958. This means the 30 day average was 0.0971. The change for MOP to SHP was 2.39.

The performance of MOP to SHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0988 and a 90 day low of 0.0929. This means the 90 day average was 0.0955. The change for MOP to SHP was 4.57.

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Saint Helena Pound
1 MOP0.09855 SHP
5 MOP0.49273 SHP
10 MOP0.98546 SHP
20 MOP1.97091 SHP
50 MOP4.92729 SHP
100 MOP9.85457 SHP
250 MOP24.63643 SHP
500 MOP49.27285 SHP
1000 MOP98.54570 SHP
2000 MOP197.09140 SHP
5000 MOP492.72850 SHP
10000 MOP985.45700 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Macanese Pataca
1 SHP10.14760 MOP
5 SHP50.73800 MOP
10 SHP101.47600 MOP
20 SHP202.95200 MOP
50 SHP507.38000 MOP
100 SHP1,014.76000 MOP
250 SHP2,536.90000 MOP
500 SHP5,073.80000 MOP
1000 SHP10,147.60000 MOP
2000 SHP20,295.20000 MOP
5000 SHP50,738.00000 MOP
10000 SHP101,476.00000 MOP