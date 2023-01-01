10 Macanese patacas to Saint Helena pounds

Convert MOP to SHP at the real exchange rate

10 mop
1.03 shp

1.00000 MOP = 0.10258 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:52 UTC
MOP to SHP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MOP → 0 SHP
Mid market rate

How to convert Macanese patacas to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Saint Helena Pound
1 MOP0.10258 SHP
5 MOP0.51292 SHP
10 MOP1.02584 SHP
20 MOP2.05168 SHP
50 MOP5.12920 SHP
100 MOP10.25840 SHP
250 MOP25.64600 SHP
500 MOP51.29200 SHP
1000 MOP102.58400 SHP
2000 MOP205.16800 SHP
5000 MOP512.92000 SHP
10000 MOP1025.84000 SHP
