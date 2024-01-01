Macanese patacas to CFP francs today

Convert MOP to XPF at the real exchange rate

1,000 mop
13,567 xpf

1.000 MOP = 13.57 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 AEDUSDNGNINRGBPCNYCADEUR
1 AED10.272407.42522.6130.2131.960.3670.249
1 USD3.67311,496.3183.050.7827.1971.3470.915
1 NGN0.0020.00110.0560.0010.0050.0010.001
1 INR0.0440.01218.01710.0090.0870.0160.011

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macanese patacas to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macanese pataca

MOP to AED

MOP to USD

MOP to NGN

MOP to INR

MOP to GBP

MOP to CNY

MOP to CAD

MOP to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / CFP Franc
1 MOP13.56720 XPF
5 MOP67.83600 XPF
10 MOP135.67200 XPF
20 MOP271.34400 XPF
50 MOP678.36000 XPF
100 MOP1,356.72000 XPF
250 MOP3,391.80000 XPF
500 MOP6,783.60000 XPF
1000 MOP13,567.20000 XPF
2000 MOP27,134.40000 XPF
5000 MOP67,836.00000 XPF
10000 MOP135,672.00000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Macanese Pataca
1 XPF0.07371 MOP
5 XPF0.36854 MOP
10 XPF0.73707 MOP
20 XPF1.47414 MOP
50 XPF3.68536 MOP
100 XPF7.37071 MOP
250 XPF18.42678 MOP
500 XPF36.85355 MOP
1000 XPF73.70710 MOP
2000 XPF147.41420 MOP
5000 XPF368.53550 MOP
10000 XPF737.07100 MOP