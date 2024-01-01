Macanese patacas to CFP francs today

Convert MOP to XPF at the real exchange rate

MOP$1.000 MOP = ₣14.09 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:44
MOP to XPF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

XPF
1 MOP to XPFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High14.117714.1177
Low13.671813.3526
Average13.854013.6015
Change2.33%5.13%
1 MOP to XPF stats

The performance of MOP to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 14.1177 and a 30 day low of 13.6718. This means the 30 day average was 13.8540. The change for MOP to XPF was 2.33.

The performance of MOP to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 14.1177 and a 90 day low of 13.3526. This means the 90 day average was 13.6015. The change for MOP to XPF was 5.13.

How to convert Macanese patacas to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / CFP Franc
1 MOP14.08660 XPF
5 MOP70.43300 XPF
10 MOP140.86600 XPF
20 MOP281.73200 XPF
50 MOP704.33000 XPF
100 MOP1,408.66000 XPF
250 MOP3,521.65000 XPF
500 MOP7,043.30000 XPF
1000 MOP14,086.60000 XPF
2000 MOP28,173.20000 XPF
5000 MOP70,433.00000 XPF
10000 MOP140,866.00000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Macanese Pataca
1 XPF0.07099 MOP
5 XPF0.35495 MOP
10 XPF0.70989 MOP
20 XPF1.41979 MOP
50 XPF3.54947 MOP
100 XPF7.09895 MOP
250 XPF17.74737 MOP
500 XPF35.49475 MOP
1000 XPF70.98950 MOP
2000 XPF141.97900 MOP
5000 XPF354.94750 MOP
10000 XPF709.89500 MOP