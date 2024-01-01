Macanese patacas to Norwegian kroner today

Convert MOP to NOK at the real exchange rate

1,000 mop
1,307.35 nok

1.000 MOP = 1.307 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 AEDUSDNGNINRGBPCNYCADEUR
1 AED10.272407.41422.6110.2131.960.3670.249
1 USD3.67311,496.2783.0420.7817.1971.3470.914
1 NGN0.0020.00110.0550.0010.0050.0010.001
1 INR0.0440.01218.01810.0090.0870.0160.011

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macanese patacas to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macanese pataca

MOP to AED

MOP to USD

MOP to NGN

MOP to INR

MOP to GBP

MOP to CNY

MOP to CAD

MOP to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Norwegian Krone
1 MOP1.30735 NOK
5 MOP6.53675 NOK
10 MOP13.07350 NOK
20 MOP26.14700 NOK
50 MOP65.36750 NOK
100 MOP130.73500 NOK
250 MOP326.83750 NOK
500 MOP653.67500 NOK
1000 MOP1,307.35000 NOK
2000 MOP2,614.70000 NOK
5000 MOP6,536.75000 NOK
10000 MOP13,073.50000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Macanese Pataca
1 NOK0.76491 MOP
5 NOK3.82453 MOP
10 NOK7.64906 MOP
20 NOK15.29812 MOP
50 NOK38.24530 MOP
100 NOK76.49060 MOP
250 NOK191.22650 MOP
500 NOK382.45300 MOP
1000 NOK764.90600 MOP
2000 NOK1,529.81200 MOP
5000 NOK3,824.53000 MOP
10000 NOK7,649.06000 MOP