Macanese pataca to Norwegian kroner exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macanese pataca to Norwegian kroner is currently 1.332 today, reflecting a 1.022% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macanese pataca has remained relatively stable, with a 2.283% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macanese pataca to Norwegian kroner has fluctuated between a high of 1.333 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 1.301 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -0.512% decrease in value.