Macanese patacas to Norwegian kroner today

Convert MOP to NOK at the real exchange rate

MOP$1.000 MOP = kr1.378 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:34
MOP to NOK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

NOK
1 MOP to NOKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.39171.3917
Low1.35861.2967
Average1.37521.3438
Change0.99%5.80%
1 MOP to NOK stats

The performance of MOP to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.3917 and a 30 day low of 1.3586. This means the 30 day average was 1.3752. The change for MOP to NOK was 0.99.

The performance of MOP to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.3917 and a 90 day low of 1.2967. This means the 90 day average was 1.3438. The change for MOP to NOK was 5.80.

Top currencies

 AEDUSDNGNINRGBPCNYCADEUR
1 AED10.272468.36522.9830.2151.9720.380.258
1 USD3.67311,720.2884.4140.797.2421.3970.948
1 NGN0.0020.00110.04900.0040.0010.001
1 INR0.0440.01220.37910.0090.0860.0170.011

Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Norwegian Krone
1 MOP1.37844 NOK
5 MOP6.89220 NOK
10 MOP13.78440 NOK
20 MOP27.56880 NOK
50 MOP68.92200 NOK
100 MOP137.84400 NOK
250 MOP344.61000 NOK
500 MOP689.22000 NOK
1000 MOP1,378.44000 NOK
2000 MOP2,756.88000 NOK
5000 MOP6,892.20000 NOK
10000 MOP13,784.40000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Macanese Pataca
1 NOK0.72546 MOP
5 NOK3.62729 MOP
10 NOK7.25457 MOP
20 NOK14.50914 MOP
50 NOK36.27285 MOP
100 NOK72.54570 MOP
250 NOK181.36425 MOP
500 NOK362.72850 MOP
1000 NOK725.45700 MOP
2000 NOK1,450.91400 MOP
5000 NOK3,627.28500 MOP
10000 NOK7,254.57000 MOP