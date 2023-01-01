20 Macanese patacas to Norwegian kroner

Convert MOP to NOK at the real exchange rate

20 mop
27.16 nok

1.00000 MOP = 1.35779 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:36 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

MOP to NOK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MOP → 0 NOK
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86661.046687.11581.434521.660610.963718.877
1GBP1.1539311.2077100.5251.655331.916221.1120521.7827
1USD0.95550.82802183.2371.370651.586670.920818.0365
1INR0.0114790.009947740.012013910.01646680.01906210.01106240.216688

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macanese patacas to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macanese patacas

MOP to AED

MOP to USD

MOP to NGN

MOP to INR

MOP to GBP

MOP to CNY

MOP to CAD

MOP to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Norwegian Krone
1 MOP1.35779 NOK
5 MOP6.78895 NOK
10 MOP13.57790 NOK
20 MOP27.15580 NOK
50 MOP67.88950 NOK
100 MOP135.77900 NOK
250 MOP339.44750 NOK
500 MOP678.89500 NOK
1000 MOP1357.79000 NOK
2000 MOP2715.58000 NOK
5000 MOP6788.95000 NOK
10000 MOP13577.90000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Macanese Pataca
1 NOK0.73649 MOP
5 NOK3.68246 MOP
10 NOK7.36492 MOP
20 NOK14.72984 MOP
50 NOK36.82460 MOP
100 NOK73.64920 MOP
250 NOK184.12300 MOP
500 NOK368.24600 MOP
1000 NOK736.49200 MOP
2000 NOK1472.98400 MOP
5000 NOK3682.46000 MOP
10000 NOK7364.92000 MOP