10 thousand Norwegian kroner to Macanese patacas

Convert NOK to MOP at the real exchange rate

10,000 nok
7,343.81 mop

kr1.000 NOK = MOP$0.7344 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
We can't send money between these currencies

NOK to MOP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NOK to MOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.76310.7708
Low0.72890.7289
Average0.74230.7509
Change-3.76%-1.20%
1 NOK to MOP stats

The performance of NOK to MOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7631 and a 30 day low of 0.7289. This means the 30 day average was 0.7423. The change for NOK to MOP was -3.76.

The performance of NOK to MOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7708 and a 90 day low of 0.7289. This means the 90 day average was 0.7509. The change for NOK to MOP was -1.20.

Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Macanese Pataca
1 NOK0.73438 MOP
5 NOK3.67190 MOP
10 NOK7.34381 MOP
20 NOK14.68762 MOP
50 NOK36.71905 MOP
100 NOK73.43810 MOP
250 NOK183.59525 MOP
500 NOK367.19050 MOP
1000 NOK734.38100 MOP
2000 NOK1,468.76200 MOP
5000 NOK3,671.90500 MOP
10000 NOK7,343.81000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Norwegian Krone
1 MOP1.36169 NOK
5 MOP6.80845 NOK
10 MOP13.61690 NOK
20 MOP27.23380 NOK
50 MOP68.08450 NOK
100 MOP136.16900 NOK
250 MOP340.42250 NOK
500 MOP680.84500 NOK
1000 MOP1,361.69000 NOK
2000 MOP2,723.38000 NOK
5000 MOP6,808.45000 NOK
10000 MOP13,616.90000 NOK