1,000 mop
316,233 tzs

1.000 MOP = 316.2 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:57
1 AED10.272407.38722.6130.2131.960.3670.249
1 USD3.67311,496.1783.0470.7827.1971.3470.915
1 NGN0.0020.00110.0560.0010.0050.0010.001
1 INR0.0440.01218.01610.0090.0870.0160.011

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Tanzanian Shilling
1 MOP316.23300 TZS
5 MOP1,581.16500 TZS
10 MOP3,162.33000 TZS
20 MOP6,324.66000 TZS
50 MOP15,811.65000 TZS
100 MOP31,623.30000 TZS
250 MOP79,058.25000 TZS
500 MOP158,116.50000 TZS
1000 MOP316,233.00000 TZS
2000 MOP632,466.00000 TZS
5000 MOP1,581,165.00000 TZS
10000 MOP3,162,330.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Macanese Pataca
1 TZS0.00316 MOP
5 TZS0.01581 MOP
10 TZS0.03162 MOP
20 TZS0.06324 MOP
50 TZS0.15811 MOP
100 TZS0.31622 MOP
250 TZS0.79056 MOP
500 TZS1.58111 MOP
1000 TZS3.16222 MOP
2000 TZS6.32444 MOP
5000 TZS15.81110 MOP
10000 TZS31.62220 MOP