1 Tanzanian shilling to Macanese patacas

Convert TZS to MOP at the real exchange rate

1 tzs
0.00 mop

1.00000 TZS = 0.00320 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Macanese Pataca
1 TZS0.00320 MOP
5 TZS0.01601 MOP
10 TZS0.03202 MOP
20 TZS0.06404 MOP
50 TZS0.16010 MOP
100 TZS0.32020 MOP
250 TZS0.80050 MOP
500 TZS1.60099 MOP
1000 TZS3.20199 MOP
2000 TZS6.40398 MOP
5000 TZS16.00995 MOP
10000 TZS32.01990 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Tanzanian Shilling
1 MOP312.30600 TZS
5 MOP1561.53000 TZS
10 MOP3123.06000 TZS
20 MOP6246.12000 TZS
50 MOP15615.30000 TZS
100 MOP31230.60000 TZS
250 MOP78076.50000 TZS
500 MOP156153.00000 TZS
1000 MOP312306.00000 TZS
2000 MOP624612.00000 TZS
5000 MOP1561530.00000 TZS
10000 MOP3123060.00000 TZS