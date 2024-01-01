Macanese patacas to Tanzanian shillings today

Convert MOP to TZS at the real exchange rate

MOP$1.000 MOP = tzs330.5 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:42
MOP to TZS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

TZS
1 MOP to TZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High340.7930341.0260
Low330.4980330.4980
Average335.2665337.7059
Change-2.85%-1.78%
1 MOP to TZS stats

The performance of MOP to TZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 340.7930 and a 30 day low of 330.4980. This means the 30 day average was 335.2665. The change for MOP to TZS was -2.85.

The performance of MOP to TZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 341.0260 and a 90 day low of 330.4980. This means the 90 day average was 337.7059. The change for MOP to TZS was -1.78.

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Tanzanian Shilling
1 MOP330.49800 TZS
5 MOP1,652.49000 TZS
10 MOP3,304.98000 TZS
20 MOP6,609.96000 TZS
50 MOP16,524.90000 TZS
100 MOP33,049.80000 TZS
250 MOP82,624.50000 TZS
500 MOP165,249.00000 TZS
1000 MOP330,498.00000 TZS
2000 MOP660,996.00000 TZS
5000 MOP1,652,490.00000 TZS
10000 MOP3,304,980.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Macanese Pataca
1 TZS0.00303 MOP
5 TZS0.01513 MOP
10 TZS0.03026 MOP
20 TZS0.06051 MOP
50 TZS0.15129 MOP
100 TZS0.30257 MOP
250 TZS0.75643 MOP
500 TZS1.51287 MOP
1000 TZS3.02573 MOP
2000 TZS6.05146 MOP
5000 TZS15.12865 MOP
10000 TZS30.25730 MOP