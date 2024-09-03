Macanese pataca to Tanzanian shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macanese pataca to Tanzanian shillings is currently 338.327 today, reflecting a -0.120% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macanese pataca has remained relatively stable, with a 0.347% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macanese pataca to Tanzanian shillings has fluctuated between a high of 338.918 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 335.719 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -0.449% decrease in value.