Macanese patacas to Jersey pounds today

Convert MOP to JEP at the real exchange rate

1,000 mop
97.00 jep

1.000 MOP = 0.09700 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:52
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.09490.8241.4731.6530.96718.242
1 GBP1.1711.28106.2691.7241.9341.13121.344
1 USD0.9140.781183.0391.3471.5110.88416.678
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macanese patacas to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macanese pataca

MOP to AED

MOP to USD

MOP to NGN

MOP to INR

MOP to GBP

MOP to CNY

MOP to CAD

MOP to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Jersey pound
1 MOP0.09700 JEP
5 MOP0.48502 JEP
10 MOP0.97004 JEP
20 MOP1.94007 JEP
50 MOP4.85018 JEP
100 MOP9.70036 JEP
250 MOP24.25090 JEP
500 MOP48.50180 JEP
1000 MOP97.00360 JEP
2000 MOP194.00720 JEP
5000 MOP485.01800 JEP
10000 MOP970.03600 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Macanese Pataca
1 JEP10.30890 MOP
5 JEP51.54450 MOP
10 JEP103.08900 MOP
20 JEP206.17800 MOP
50 JEP515.44500 MOP
100 JEP1,030.89000 MOP
250 JEP2,577.22500 MOP
500 JEP5,154.45000 MOP
1000 JEP10,308.90000 MOP
2000 JEP20,617.80000 MOP
5000 JEP51,544.50000 MOP
10000 JEP103,089.00000 MOP