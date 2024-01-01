Macanese patacas to Jersey pounds today

Convert MOP to JEP at the real exchange rate

MOP$1.000 MOP = £0.09858 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:29
MOP to JEP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

JEP
1 MOP to JEPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09880.0988
Low0.09580.0929
Average0.09710.0955
Change2.43%4.61%
1 MOP to JEP stats

The performance of MOP to JEP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0988 and a 30 day low of 0.0958. This means the 30 day average was 0.0971. The change for MOP to JEP was 2.43.

The performance of MOP to JEP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0988 and a 90 day low of 0.0929. This means the 90 day average was 0.0955. The change for MOP to JEP was 4.61.

How to convert Macanese patacas to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Jersey pound
1 MOP0.09858 JEP
5 MOP0.49289 JEP
10 MOP0.98578 JEP
20 MOP1.97157 JEP
50 MOP4.92892 JEP
100 MOP9.85783 JEP
250 MOP24.64458 JEP
500 MOP49.28915 JEP
1000 MOP98.57830 JEP
2000 MOP197.15660 JEP
5000 MOP492.89150 JEP
10000 MOP985.78300 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Macanese Pataca
1 JEP10.14420 MOP
5 JEP50.72100 MOP
10 JEP101.44200 MOP
20 JEP202.88400 MOP
50 JEP507.21000 MOP
100 JEP1,014.42000 MOP
250 JEP2,536.05000 MOP
500 JEP5,072.10000 MOP
1000 JEP10,144.20000 MOP
2000 JEP20,288.40000 MOP
5000 JEP50,721.00000 MOP
10000 JEP101,442.00000 MOP