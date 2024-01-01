1 Jersey pound to Macanese patacas

Convert JEP to MOP at the real exchange rate

1 jep
10.30 mop

£1.000 JEP = MOP$10.30 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JEP to MOP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JEP to MOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10.461210.4612
Low10.242410.0588
Average10.362710.2569
Change-0.15%1.81%
1 JEP to MOP stats

The performance of JEP to MOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.4612 and a 30 day low of 10.2424. This means the 30 day average was 10.3627. The change for JEP to MOP was -0.15.

The performance of JEP to MOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.4612 and a 90 day low of 10.0588. This means the 90 day average was 10.2569. The change for JEP to MOP was 1.81.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Macanese Pataca
1 JEP10.29700 MOP
5 JEP51.48500 MOP
10 JEP102.97000 MOP
20 JEP205.94000 MOP
50 JEP514.85000 MOP
100 JEP1,029.70000 MOP
250 JEP2,574.25000 MOP
500 JEP5,148.50000 MOP
1000 JEP10,297.00000 MOP
2000 JEP20,594.00000 MOP
5000 JEP51,485.00000 MOP
10000 JEP102,970.00000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Jersey pound
1 MOP0.09712 JEP
5 MOP0.48558 JEP
10 MOP0.97116 JEP
20 MOP1.94231 JEP
50 MOP4.85578 JEP
100 MOP9.71156 JEP
250 MOP24.27890 JEP
500 MOP48.55780 JEP
1000 MOP97.11560 JEP
2000 MOP194.23120 JEP
5000 MOP485.57800 JEP
10000 MOP971.15600 JEP