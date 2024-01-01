Macanese patacas to Danish kroner today

1,000 mop
846.46 dkk

1.000 MOP = 0.8465 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:49
1 AED10.272408.4322.6110.2131.960.3670.249
1 USD3.67311,50083.0420.7817.1971.3470.914
1 NGN0.0020.00110.0550.0010.0050.0010.001
1 INR0.0440.01218.06310.0090.0870.0160.011

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Danish Krone
1 MOP0.84646 DKK
5 MOP4.23229 DKK
10 MOP8.46458 DKK
20 MOP16.92916 DKK
50 MOP42.32290 DKK
100 MOP84.64580 DKK
250 MOP211.61450 DKK
500 MOP423.22900 DKK
1000 MOP846.45800 DKK
2000 MOP1,692.91600 DKK
5000 MOP4,232.29000 DKK
10000 MOP8,464.58000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Macanese Pataca
1 DKK1.18139 MOP
5 DKK5.90695 MOP
10 DKK11.81390 MOP
20 DKK23.62780 MOP
50 DKK59.06950 MOP
100 DKK118.13900 MOP
250 DKK295.34750 MOP
500 DKK590.69500 MOP
1000 DKK1,181.39000 MOP
2000 DKK2,362.78000 MOP
5000 DKK5,906.95000 MOP
10000 DKK11,813.90000 MOP