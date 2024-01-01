Macanese patacas to Danish kroner today

Convert MOP to DKK at the real exchange rate

MOP$1.000 MOP = kr0.8821 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:23
MOP to DKK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

DKK
1 MOP to DKKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.88400.8840
Low0.85230.8301
Average0.86800.8506
Change2.22%6.27%
1 MOP to DKK stats

The performance of MOP to DKK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8840 and a 30 day low of 0.8523. This means the 30 day average was 0.8680. The change for MOP to DKK was 2.22.

The performance of MOP to DKK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8840 and a 90 day low of 0.8301. This means the 90 day average was 0.8506. The change for MOP to DKK was 6.27.

Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Danish Krone
1 MOP0.88209 DKK
5 MOP4.41045 DKK
10 MOP8.82089 DKK
20 MOP17.64178 DKK
50 MOP44.10445 DKK
100 MOP88.20890 DKK
250 MOP220.52225 DKK
500 MOP441.04450 DKK
1000 MOP882.08900 DKK
2000 MOP1,764.17800 DKK
5000 MOP4,410.44500 DKK
10000 MOP8,820.89000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Macanese Pataca
1 DKK1.13367 MOP
5 DKK5.66835 MOP
10 DKK11.33670 MOP
20 DKK22.67340 MOP
50 DKK56.68350 MOP
100 DKK113.36700 MOP
250 DKK283.41750 MOP
500 DKK566.83500 MOP
1000 DKK1,133.67000 MOP
2000 DKK2,267.34000 MOP
5000 DKK5,668.35000 MOP
10000 DKK11,336.70000 MOP