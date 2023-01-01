5 Macanese patacas to Danish kroner

Convert MOP to DKK at the real exchange rate

5 mop
4.41 dkk

1.00000 MOP = 0.88282 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:57 UTC
MOP to DKK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MOP → 0 DKK
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Danish Krone
1 MOP0.88282 DKK
5 MOP4.41408 DKK
10 MOP8.82815 DKK
20 MOP17.65630 DKK
50 MOP44.14075 DKK
100 MOP88.28150 DKK
250 MOP220.70375 DKK
500 MOP441.40750 DKK
1000 MOP882.81500 DKK
2000 MOP1765.63000 DKK
5000 MOP4414.07500 DKK
10000 MOP8828.15000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Macanese Pataca
1 DKK1.13274 MOP
5 DKK5.66370 MOP
10 DKK11.32740 MOP
20 DKK22.65480 MOP
50 DKK56.63700 MOP
100 DKK113.27400 MOP
250 DKK283.18500 MOP
500 DKK566.37000 MOP
1000 DKK1132.74000 MOP
2000 DKK2265.48000 MOP
5000 DKK5663.70000 MOP
10000 DKK11327.40000 MOP