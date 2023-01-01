20 Macanese patacas to Danish kroner

Convert MOP to DKK at the real exchange rate

20 mop
17.01 dkk

1.00000 MOP = 0.85063 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Macanese patacas to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Danish Krone
1 MOP0.85063 DKK
5 MOP4.25314 DKK
10 MOP8.50628 DKK
20 MOP17.01256 DKK
50 MOP42.53140 DKK
100 MOP85.06280 DKK
250 MOP212.65700 DKK
500 MOP425.31400 DKK
1000 MOP850.62800 DKK
2000 MOP1701.25600 DKK
5000 MOP4253.14000 DKK
10000 MOP8506.28000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Macanese Pataca
1 DKK1.17560 MOP
5 DKK5.87800 MOP
10 DKK11.75600 MOP
20 DKK23.51200 MOP
50 DKK58.78000 MOP
100 DKK117.56000 MOP
250 DKK293.90000 MOP
500 DKK587.80000 MOP
1000 DKK1175.60000 MOP
2000 DKK2351.20000 MOP
5000 DKK5878.00000 MOP
10000 DKK11756.00000 MOP