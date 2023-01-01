10 thousand Danish kroner to Macanese patacas

Convert DKK to MOP at the real exchange rate

10,000 dkk
11,763.80 mop

1.00000 DKK = 1.17638 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:45
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.869651.091690.97451.493311.662880.9638518.7588
1 GBP1.1498911.2552104.6091.717111.91211.1083221.5702
1 USD0.91610.796686183.34051.3681.523350.88317.1847
1 INR0.01099210.009559410.01199910.01641460.01827860.01059510.206199

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish kroner

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Macanese Pataca
1 DKK1.17638 MOP
5 DKK5.88190 MOP
10 DKK11.76380 MOP
20 DKK23.52760 MOP
50 DKK58.81900 MOP
100 DKK117.63800 MOP
250 DKK294.09500 MOP
500 DKK588.19000 MOP
1000 DKK1176.38000 MOP
2000 DKK2352.76000 MOP
5000 DKK5881.90000 MOP
10000 DKK11763.80000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Danish Krone
1 MOP0.85006 DKK
5 MOP4.25032 DKK
10 MOP8.50063 DKK
20 MOP17.00126 DKK
50 MOP42.50315 DKK
100 MOP85.00630 DKK
250 MOP212.51575 DKK
500 MOP425.03150 DKK
1000 MOP850.06300 DKK
2000 MOP1700.12600 DKK
5000 MOP4250.31500 DKK
10000 MOP8500.63000 DKK