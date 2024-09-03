Macanese pataca to Danish kroner exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macanese pataca to Danish kroner is currently 0.841 today, reflecting a 0.254% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macanese pataca has remained relatively stable, with a 1.352% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macanese pataca to Danish kroner has fluctuated between a high of 0.842 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.830 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.338% increase in value.