Macanese patacas to Kazakhstani tenges today

Convert MOP to KZT at the real exchange rate

1,000 mop
55,928.30 kzt

1.000 MOP = 55.93 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:52
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 MOP55.92830 KZT
5 MOP279.64150 KZT
10 MOP559.28300 KZT
20 MOP1,118.56600 KZT
50 MOP2,796.41500 KZT
100 MOP5,592.83000 KZT
250 MOP13,982.07500 KZT
500 MOP27,964.15000 KZT
1000 MOP55,928.30000 KZT
2000 MOP111,856.60000 KZT
5000 MOP279,641.50000 KZT
10000 MOP559,283.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Macanese Pataca
1 KZT0.01788 MOP
5 KZT0.08940 MOP
10 KZT0.17880 MOP
20 KZT0.35760 MOP
50 KZT0.89400 MOP
100 KZT1.78800 MOP
250 KZT4.47000 MOP
500 KZT8.94000 MOP
1000 KZT17.88000 MOP
2000 KZT35.76000 MOP
5000 KZT89.40000 MOP
10000 KZT178.80000 MOP