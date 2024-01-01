Macanese patacas to Kazakhstani tenges today

Convert MOP to KZT at the real exchange rate

MOP$1.000 MOP = ₸61.89 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:30
MOP to KZT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

KZT
1 MOP to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High62.213262.2132
Low60.510159.4428
Average61.341360.5372
Change2.10%2.68%
1 MOP to KZT stats

The performance of MOP to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 62.2132 and a 30 day low of 60.5101. This means the 30 day average was 61.3413. The change for MOP to KZT was 2.10.

The performance of MOP to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 62.2132 and a 90 day low of 59.4428. This means the 90 day average was 60.5372. The change for MOP to KZT was 2.68.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Macanese patacas to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 MOP61.89120 KZT
5 MOP309.45600 KZT
10 MOP618.91200 KZT
20 MOP1,237.82400 KZT
50 MOP3,094.56000 KZT
100 MOP6,189.12000 KZT
250 MOP15,472.80000 KZT
500 MOP30,945.60000 KZT
1000 MOP61,891.20000 KZT
2000 MOP123,782.40000 KZT
5000 MOP309,456.00000 KZT
10000 MOP618,912.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Macanese Pataca
1 KZT0.01616 MOP
5 KZT0.08079 MOP
10 KZT0.16157 MOP
20 KZT0.32315 MOP
50 KZT0.80787 MOP
100 KZT1.61574 MOP
250 KZT4.03935 MOP
500 KZT8.07870 MOP
1000 KZT16.15740 MOP
2000 KZT32.31480 MOP
5000 KZT80.78700 MOP
10000 KZT161.57400 MOP